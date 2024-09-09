IRSA Releases 222,700 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 222,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 201,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 123,300 cusecs and 122,800 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.
00 feet, which was 180.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 145,700, 131,700, 177,400 and 131,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 accused held with drugs1 minute ago
-
Best tribute to Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to follow his teaching: Envoy21 minutes ago
-
Five day anti-polio drive begins with target to reach over 0.4 mln children31 minutes ago
-
National polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region31 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held51 minutes ago
-
OPF providing free ambulance service for transportation of Overseas's dead body1 hour ago
-
UNSG urged to prevent Modi regime’s election drama in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Old enmity claims life2 hours ago
-
Anchor person Abdullah Hassan dies of road accident12 hours ago
-
Governor terms Rice Exports reaching to $4 billion, a major achievement13 hours ago
-
PN celebrates Navy Day with great devotion, enthusiasm13 hours ago
-
People rejected PTI narrative of anarchy: Rana13 hours ago