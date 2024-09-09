IRSA releases 222,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 222,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 201,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 123,300 cusecs and 122,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.

00 feet, which was 180.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 145,700, 131,700, 177,400 and 131,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.