IRSA releases 222956 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 222956 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 302712 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 173100 and 117000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.35 feet, which was 150.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33656 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 138180 , 186217 and 248385 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 57956 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.