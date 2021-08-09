UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 222956 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 222956 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 222956 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 302712 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 173100 and 117000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.35 feet, which was 150.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33656 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 138180 , 186217 and 248385 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 57956 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore ..

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on &#039;National Day&#039;

7 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domesti ..

PCB confirms schedule of 266-match 2021-22 domestic season

9 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

OIC Condemns Attack on Chadian Army Patrol

9 minutes ago
 Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases CO ..

Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions

14 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the ..

U Microfinance Bank & CDA join hands to plant the largest Miyawaki Forest in Isl ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.