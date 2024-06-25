IRSA releases 223,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 223,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.78 feet and was 69.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 125,900 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.40 feet, which was 134.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,400, 133,600, 114,900 and 88,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.