IRSA Releases 223,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 223,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.78 feet and was 69.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 125,900 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.40 feet, which was 134.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,400, 133,600, 114,900 and 88,700 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes Section 144 on swimming, bathing, fishing11 seconds ago
-
AUST resolves decades-old land dispute with release of funds14 seconds ago
-
Wheat quality inspected at Swat wheat godown30 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road mishap60 minutes ago
-
Naqvi expresses grief over martyrdom of soldier of Anti-Narcotics Force in line of duty1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Youth allegedly commits suicide following domestic dispute1 hour ago
-
1,079 out of 1,301 dead pilgrims were among those without Hajj permits; says Saudi Security Spokesma ..10 hours ago
-
UNHCR delegation calls on KP CM11 hours ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam meant to reinvigorate ongoing implementation of revised National Action Plan: PM Offi ..11 hours ago
-
Home Department for implementing Punjab prison reforms agenda11 hours ago
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister12 hours ago