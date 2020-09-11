UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 224,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 224,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 223,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 224,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 223,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam was recorded as119,200 and 118,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 33,900 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 139,300, 185,800 and 452,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 29,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

