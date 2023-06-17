IRSA releases 225,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 225,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 307,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1452.65 feet and was 54.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 145,400 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.20 feet, which was 96.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 107,900, 119,000, 65,700 and 22,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.