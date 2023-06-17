UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 225,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 225,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 225,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 307,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1452.65 feet and was 54.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 145,400 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1146.20 feet, which was 96.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 107,900, 119,000, 65,700 and 22,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive ..

ADDED partners with Valeo to establish automotive technology hub in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power ..

Govt allocates Rs171bln to provide relief to power consumers: Dastgir

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations be ..

Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations begin today

50 minutes ago
 PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's p ..

PPPP stalwarts, Shehbaz Sharif discuss country's political situation

53 minutes ago
 Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in re ..

Polar scientists must demand urgent increase in research, observation of rapid s ..

56 minutes ago
 DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Ir ..

DCT discoveries reveal sites and artefacts from Iron Age and Pre-Islamic Period

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.