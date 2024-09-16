IRSA Releases 226,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 226,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.16 feet and was 147.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,900 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1227.50 feet, which was 179.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded each 19,600 cusecs.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 156,300, 114,200, 106,000 and 61,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
