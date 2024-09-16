Open Menu

IRSA Releases 226,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 226,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 226,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 168,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545.16 feet and was 147.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,900 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1227.50 feet, which was 179.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded each 19,600 cusecs.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 156,300, 114,200, 106,000 and 61,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

48 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan