IRSA releases 227499 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 227499 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 220041 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.15 feet, which was 152.15 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 132400 and 125000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.35 feet, which was 151.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 20142 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 117601, 135469 and 85205 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 49499 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.