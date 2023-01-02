UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 22,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 22,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 22,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.71 feet and was 93.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.55 feet, which was 68.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 11,100, 16,100, 12,400 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

