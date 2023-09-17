IRSA releases 229,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 229,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 244,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1547.05 feet and was 149.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 146,000 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1235.40 feet, which was 185.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,300 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 134,400, 120,000, 91,800 and 42,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.