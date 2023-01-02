UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 23,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 23,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.24 feet and was 93.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.35 feet, which was 68.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 20,700, 15,800, 15,100 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

