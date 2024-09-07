IRSA releases 230,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Satursday released 230,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 256,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 139,000 cusecs and 138,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.

90 feet, which was 178.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,000 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 162,000, 161,300, 188,600 and 147,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.