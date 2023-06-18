IRSA releases 230,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 230,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1455.00 feet and was 57.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 143,300 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1147.60 feet, which was 97.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 54,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 118,000, 127,500, 70,400 and 23,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.