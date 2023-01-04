UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 23,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 23,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 23,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.66 feet and was 94.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs while the outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.85 feet, which was 68.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 10,000, 16,400, 9,500 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

