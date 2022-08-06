UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 231,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 231,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 313,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1539.31 feet, which was 141.31 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 163, 500 cusecs and outflow as 114,9000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1161.30 feet, which was 111.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 113,900, 242,100 and 316,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 43, 300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

