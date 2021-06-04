IRSA releases 233,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 233,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.24 feet, which was 28.24 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,600 and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.25 feet, which was 71.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,100 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,100, 88,400 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.