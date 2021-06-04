UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 233,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 233,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 233,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.24 feet, which was 28.24 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 118,600 and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.25 feet, which was 71.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,100 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,100, 88,400 and 24,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Federation Aware of Sizikova's Dete ..

2 minutes ago

Six teens killed in fire at Egypt detention centre ..

2 minutes ago

Collective prayer offered for late Dr Inayatullah ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Egypt first ever Joint Air Defence Exerci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.