IRSA releases 234,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 234,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 333,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1445.61 feet and was 47.61 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 140,300 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1143.

00 feet, which was 93.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 71,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur has been recorded as 108,800, 106,400, 58,700 and 22,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 73,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.