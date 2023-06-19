UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 234,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 234,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 319,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1457.84 feet and was 59.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 152,200 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1149.35 feet, which was 99.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,000 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 105,000, 124,400, 77,200 and 24,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

