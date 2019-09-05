IRSA releases 234,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 234,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 234,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 143,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.

50 feet, which was 181.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,800, 153,000 and 79,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 19,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.118 million acre feet.