UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 235732 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 235732 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 235732 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 228344 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1531.74 feet, which was 139.74 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 129100 and 138000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.00 feet, which was 142.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 26512and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167455 , 146974 and 93050 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 48532 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five ye ..

Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five years

3 minutes ago
 SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical C ..

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

21 minutes ago
 125 Emirati, Arab and International artists displa ..

125 Emirati, Arab and International artists display their creations in ADIHEX

21 minutes ago
 Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE g ..

Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE grid is historic milestone for ..

21 minutes ago
 Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

27 minutes ago
 Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbre ..

Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.