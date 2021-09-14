IRSA releases 235732 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 235732 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 228344 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1531.74 feet, which was 139.74 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 129100 and 138000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1192.00 feet, which was 142.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 26512and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167455 , 146974 and 93050 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 48532 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.