IRSA Releases 23,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 23,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.92 feet and was 97.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.05 feet, which was 70.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 14,300, 13,600, 4,500 and 4,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

