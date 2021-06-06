IRSA releases 236,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 236,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.11 feet, which was 35.11 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 131,900 and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1114.65 feet, which was 74.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 62,400 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 115,600, 109,500 and 22,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 65,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.