IRSA releases 236985 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 236985 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 272333 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1087.55 feet, which was 37.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 64163 and 29615 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89407 ,117711 and 61155 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 33300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 88370 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.