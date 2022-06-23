UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 236985 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 236985 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 236985 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 272333 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1087.55 feet, which was 37.

55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 64163 and 29615 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 89407 ,117711 and 61155 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 33300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 88370 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

18 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

1 hour ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

4 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.