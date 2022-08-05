UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 237, 588 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 237, 588 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 306, 605 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1537.00 feet, which was 139.00 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 165, 500 cusecs and outflow as 122, 000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1159.90 feet, which was 109.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35, 517 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 96045, 284, 259 and 293, 625 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49, 000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33, 741 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

