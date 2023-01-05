IRSA releases 23,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 23,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.12 feet and was 95.12 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while the outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.00 feet, which was 69.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,700 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,000, 16,200, 9,500 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.