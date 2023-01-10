UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 23,700 Cusecs Water

Published January 10, 2023

IRSA releases 23,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 23,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.41 feet and was 97.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.90 feet, which was 69.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 11,300, 13,600, 4,600 and 4,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

