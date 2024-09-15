IRSA Releases 237,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 237,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 176,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.49 feet and was 148.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 96,100 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.05 feet, which was 180.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 23,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 164,500, 109,500, 113,300 and 66,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar1 minute ago
-
Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Unidentified body found2 minutes ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap12 minutes ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program12 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani21 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon21 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting22 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology22 minutes ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education32 minutes ago