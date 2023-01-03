IRSA releases 23,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 23,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.19 feet and was 94.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs while the outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.65 feet, which was 68.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,100 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,000, 17,500, 9,900 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.