UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 23,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 23,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 23,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.19 feet and was 94.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs while the outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.65 feet, which was 68.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,100 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,000, 17,500, 9,900 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

3 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

3 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.