IRSA releases 23,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 23,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.93 feet and was 96.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.75 feet, which was 69.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 9,100, 13,200, 4,600 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.