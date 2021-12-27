IRSA releases 23977 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 23977 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32562 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 23977 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32562 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1429.25 feet, which was 3725 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16300 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1119.35feet, which was 6935 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 6285 and 4000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as12255 , 12255 and 12255 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6177 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.