IRSA releases 241,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 241,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 322,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1493.38 feet, which was 97.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 188,900 cusecs and outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1232.40 feet, which was 192.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174,600, 170,000 and 87,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.