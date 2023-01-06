IRSA releases 24,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 24,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.56 feet and was 95.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,800 cusecs while the outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.15 feet, 69.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 7,100, 16,200, 7,800 and 16,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs of water was released from River Chenab at Marala.