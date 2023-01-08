IRSA releases 24,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 24,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.46 feet and was 96.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.55 feet, which was 69.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 11,100, 15,200, 4,600 and 5,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.