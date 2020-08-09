IRSA releases 245,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 245,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 342,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1496.85 feet, which was 100.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 201,200 cusecs and outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1232.80 feet, which was 192.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 115,300, 162,300 and 109,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 38,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 40,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.