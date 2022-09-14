UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 245,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 245,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 252,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 245,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 252,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 150,200 cusecs and 149,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.80 feet, which was 142.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 142,200, 170,500 and 155,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 38,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

