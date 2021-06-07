IRSA releases 246,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 246,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 321,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1423.76 feet, which was 39.76 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 142,200 and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.70 feet, which was 76.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,70 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 136,300, 115,000 and 22,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 71,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.