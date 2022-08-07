IRSA releases 246,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 246,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 303,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1540.31 feet, which was 142.31 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 165,100 cusecs and outflow as 136,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1162.50 feet, which was 112.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 97,700, 124,200 and 350,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.