IRSA releases 246,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 246,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 154,700 cusecs and 154,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.

15 feet, which was 187.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 165,100, 148,400, 606,500, and 485,700 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 51,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.