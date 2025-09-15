IRSA Releases 246,800 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 246,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 154,700 cusecs and 154,300 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.
15 feet, which was 187.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 165,100, 148,400, 606,500, and 485,700 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 51,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day
President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthro ..
China’s economic slowdown deepens in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day
NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 246,800 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
World democracy day marked with renewed calls for people's empowerment, upholding of democratic prin ..15 minutes ago
-
15 outlaws held15 minutes ago
-
Biker hit to death by dumper25 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held25 minutes ago
-
Evacuations, relief, and livestock care handled effectively: Spokesperson35 minutes ago
-
Democracy guarantees freedom, justice, national progress: Gilani35 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws killed in encounter35 minutes ago
-
House gutted45 minutes ago
-
Democracy guarantor of human rights, national strength: Syedaal45 minutes ago
-
Over 300 feeders fully restored in flood-hit areas: Power Division55 minutes ago