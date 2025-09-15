Open Menu

IRSA Releases 246,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 246,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 246,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 154,700 cusecs and 154,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.

15 feet, which was 187.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 165,100, 148,400, 606,500, and 485,700 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 51,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

3 seconds ago
 Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother U ..

Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

3 minutes ago
 Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationa ..

Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..

30 minutes ago
 Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable ..

Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..

30 minutes ago
 du completes secondary public share offering with ..

Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guatemala on Independence Day

1 hour ago
President issues decree restructuring Board of Tru ..

President issues decree restructuring Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthro ..

1 hour ago
 China’s economic slowdown deepens in August

China’s economic slowdown deepens in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan ..

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai

3 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum por ..

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan