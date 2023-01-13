UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 24,700 Cusecs Water

Published January 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 24,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.78 feet and was 98.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,300 cusecs while outflow was 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.15 feet, which was 71.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 8,000 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 17,400, 13,600, 4,000 and 4,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

