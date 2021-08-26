UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 248,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 248,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 248,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 243,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.58 feet, which was 158.58 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 149,200 and 142,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.60 feet, which was 150.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,400 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 133,600, 115,800 and 28,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,900 cusecs was released at Nowshera and 19,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan

FM Qureshi arrives in Turkmenistan

59 seconds ago
 Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart C ..

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

4 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.