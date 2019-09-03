IRSA releases 248,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 248,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 154,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.

00 feet, which was 181.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174,800, 146,600 and 82,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 22,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.081 million acre feet.