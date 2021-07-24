IRSA releases 249,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 249,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 346,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.58 feet, which was 106.58 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 194,900 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,300 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,200, 189,100 and 62,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 23,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.