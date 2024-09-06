Open Menu

IRSA Releases 250,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 250,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Fridayy released 250,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 273,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,700 cusecs and 155,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.

20 feet, which was 178.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 30,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 183,800, 162,800, 199,300 and 152,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 25,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

