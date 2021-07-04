UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 250,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 250,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 284,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1435.59 feet, which was 51.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 151,600 and 132,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.45 feet, which was 116.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,300 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,500, 142,400 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 35,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

