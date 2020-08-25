IRSA releases 251,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 251,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 308,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.50 feet, which was 150.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 180,300 cusecs and outflow as 134,600 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1238.90 feet, which was 198.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 165,000, 209,100 and 72,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 35,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 46,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.