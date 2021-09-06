Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 251507 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150996 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 251507 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 150996 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1538.62 feet, which was 170.62 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 95200 and 170000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.10 feet, which was 154.1 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12289 and 38000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 173638 , 159603 and 87425 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31407 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.