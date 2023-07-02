Open Menu

IRSA Releases 251,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 251,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 409,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1511.27 feet and was 113.27 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 218,200 cusecs and 110,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.70 feet, which was 130.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 59,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 136,100, 211,800, 128,000 and 62,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 63,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 41,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

