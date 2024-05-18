IRSA Releases 252,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 252,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 249,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.27 feet and was 70.27 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,200 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1175.60 feet, which was 125.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 64,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 149,300, 100,300, 59,500 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 80,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 16,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
