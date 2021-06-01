IRSA releases 252,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 252,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 223,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.12 feet, which was 23.12 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 111,300 and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1107.75 feet, which was 67.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,700 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 98,500, 73,100 and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.