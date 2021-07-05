UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 252,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 252,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 252,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.54 feet, which was 52.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144,900 and 132,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.55 feet, which was 116.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,100 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,700, 144,000 and 31,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 34,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

12 minutes ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

57 minutes ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.