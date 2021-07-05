IRSA releases 252,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 252,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 267,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.54 feet, which was 52.54 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144,900 and 132,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.55 feet, which was 116.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,100 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,700, 144,000 and 31,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 34,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.