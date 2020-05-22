UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 252,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 252,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 158,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 252,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 158,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.02 feet, which was 66.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 45,700 cusecs and outflow as 110,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.25 feet, which was 175.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,100 cusecs and 80,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 132,400, 109,100 and 37,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 39,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

